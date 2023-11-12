EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions

“EV Digital Invest AG, a leading operator of digital investment platforms, is set to surpass analyst predictions for 2023, with Q1-Q3 financials indicating a substantial increase in operating income and EBIT.”

EV Digital Invest AG expects to exceed analyst estimates for full year 2023 based on indicative financial figures for Q1-Q3 2023.

The company’s operating income is expected to be 40 percent to 60 percent higher than the current analyst estimate.

The operating EBIT is also expected to be 5 percent to 15 percent better than the current analyst opinion.

The current analyst estimate for fiscal year 2023 anticipates revenue of EUR 2.8 million and an EBIT of -3.9 million.

Despite the positive outlook, the board of EV Digital Invest AG does not provide a concrete forecast for the subsequent years due to the challenging market environment.

EV Digital Invest AG operates the digital investment platforms “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” and “Digital Investment Assets”, offering a broad range of products and services across

various asset classes.

