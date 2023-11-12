Home » EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions
EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions

“EV Digital Invest AG, a leading operator of digital investment platforms, is set to surpass analyst predictions for 2023, with Q1-Q3 financials indicating a substantial increase in operating income and EBIT.”

EV Digital Invest AG expects to exceed analyst estimates for full year 2023 based on indicative financial figures for Q1-Q3 2023.

The company’s operating income is expected to be 40 percent to 60 percent higher than the current analyst estimate.

The operating EBIT is also expected to be 5 percent to 15 percent better than the current analyst opinion.

The current analyst estimate for fiscal year 2023 anticipates revenue of EUR 2.8 million and an EBIT of -3.9 million.

Despite the positive outlook, the board of EV Digital Invest AG does not provide a concrete forecast for the subsequent years due to the challenging market environment.

EV Digital Invest AG operates the digital investment platforms “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” and “Digital Investment Assets”, offering a broad range of products and services across
various asset classes.

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor “wO newsflash”

Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

12.11.2023, 16:06 

