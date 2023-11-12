Home » Astell&Kern AK HB1 Ear Amplifier: Unboxing and Review
Astell&Kern AK HB1 Ear Amplifier: Unboxing and Review

Astell&Kern AK HB1 Ear Amplifier: Unboxing and Review

Astell&Kern Launches New Ear Amplifier AK HB1

Hong Kong – Astell&Kern has recently launched the new ear amplifier AK HB1, offering two convenient connection options for users. The AK HB1 can be connected via Bluetooth or USB-C, making it suitable for smartphones, game consoles, computers, and other smart devices.

The AK HB1 comes with USB-C and Lightning cables, designed with a heavy-shielding structure to reduce interference and improve sound quality. While Bluetooth connection is convenient, the sound quality may be slightly inferior to USB-C due to standard transmission speed limitations.

In terms of sound performance, the AK HB1 is equipped with the Qualcomm CSR8675 Bluetooth chip, supporting various audio formats, including AAC, SBC, LDAC, aptX HD, Native DSD256, 32 bit/384 kHz, and native hardware processing of MQA audio. The ear amplifier also features the ESS ES9281AC PRO decoding chip and supports 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphones with excellent sound performance.

In a practical test using the AK HB1 with Sony Xperia 1 V via USB-C and Tidal App, users found a noticeable improvement in sound quality, making it comfortable to listen to.

One innovative feature of the AK HB1 is the addition of a radio microphone, allowing users to make calls through the ear amplifier, providing a new experience. The AK HB1 also offers a smart switching function, allowing USB-C and Bluetooth connection devices to be used simultaneously.

The AK HB1 ear amplifier is priced at HK$1,880 and is available for inquiries at ECT (3188 0767).

Source: ezone.hk

