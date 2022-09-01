After buying a new Apple iPhone, in addition to purchasing a protective sticker and a protective case for protection, many people are curious about the need for an iPhone lens protector? Every time I talk about the topic of mobile phone lens protection stickers, it will cause a lot of discussion. Some people think that the iPhone lens does not need to be attached at all. After all, the sapphire glass is very hard and will not be scratched. There are also users who accidentally broke the iPhone lens and regretted not sticking it. , Do you need an iPhone lens protector? And will the lens sticker affect the photo? In this article, we will analyze these problems and tell you whether it is necessary to buy iPhone lens stickers.

Do I need a protective sticker for my iPhone lens?

Many people will ask whether it is necessary to stick the iPhone lens protector. There is no very certain answer to this question. It is the same as whether the iPhone needs to buy AppleCare+ insurance. Generally speaking, the iPhone lens protector has its necessity. After all, everyone Due to different needs and protective considerations, some people worry that the iPhone 13 lens will be scratched or broken, so it is entirely up to the user whether to stick the phone lens sticker or not, rather than denying that the lens sticker is useless.

Users who insist that the iPhone does not need a lens protector will think that the iPhone lens itself is made of sapphire with high hardness, and the lens is difficult to scratch, so there is no need to buy additional iPhone lens stickers.

But is it true that the iPhone lens is sapphire and won’t break? Strictly speaking, only the glass lens on the outer layer of the iPhone lens is made of sapphire material, which is super hard and scratch-resistant. It is true that there will be no scratches in daily use or rubbing on the table, but there is no guarantee that the sapphire will not break.

How many iPhone users currently use lens stickers? How many people think that it is necessary to stick lens stickers on mobile phones? Some netizens in the iPhone Crazy Association also proposed a voting campaign, showing that there are still many iPhone users who choose to stick lens stickers, and nearly half of the users think it is unnecessary to stick mobile phone lens stickers.

Netizens share the actual case of lens fragmentation caused by no mobile phone lens protection sticker

Do iPhone lens protectors really matter? Some people think that the lens sticker is unnecessary, it just doesn’t make sense to waste money. The iPhone sapphire lens itself is really super drop-resistant, shock-resistant, super-hard and won’t break? Regarding this issue, most of the Internet news quoted extreme netizens’ answers to improve the eye-catching force, resulting in a lot of wrong news has been circulating, and the netizens will share the actual case to tell you the real answer, why some people still think that the iPhone camera lens sticker is very important.

There have been many cases of iPhone lens breakage caused by mobile phone drops in the Mr. Crazy Society, and the final price is to spend high maintenance costs to repair.

Some netizens shared that the iPhone fell to the ground, and she just knocked on the stone next to the ground, causing the iPhone lens to explode directly, which made it very annoying to spend a lot of money to repair the lens. She also suggested that she should stick the iPhone lens sticker. , Now when you change your phone, you will definitely stick the lens sticker, and it will not affect the photo after sticking it, and there is almost no difference at all.

Some people may think that the bare metal of the iPhone is enough, so why do you need to install a mobile phone protective case? In the end, the glass on the back panel of the fuselage is directly broken, including the cracking of the iPhone lens, so can the original iPhone sapphire lens be impact-resistant? I believe that together with Apple’s official website, there is no guarantee that the iPhone lens can resist shocks and drops.

Some netizens shared that the iPhone lens frame was knocked on by a classmate with a foreign object, resulting in dents on the edge of the iPhone lens, so do you think the iPhone lens sticker is really useless? At least it can block the impact of external force on the frame first.

Are iPhone lens stickers really impact-resistant and protective?

Some users will also question whether the iPhone lens sticker can also resist impact and prevent the lens from breaking? It is indeed possible, and there are quite a few cases in these cases. The users of the Mr. Crazy Society shared their mobile phones and sprayed them out. Fortunately, the iPhone lens stickers were used to protect the lens.

In fact, the iPhone lens stickers can avoid some impact. Just like the actual case shared by the community netizen below, he said that he was very fortunate to have the lens stickers. If it is not broken, it is the iPhone lens.

Another netizen also shared that while riding at high speed, the iPhone accidentally slipped out of the pocket and flew on the road. Fortunately, only the lens protection ring was cracked. In fact, the lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max was not damaged. Just replace the lens sticker and protector. Continuing to use it, he also emphasized that no matter what brand of mobile phone it is, it must be attached to at least protect it.

Even Mr. Crazy himself has actually encountered a broken iPhone lens. When testing the anti-drop function of a military-grade iPhone case, he specially chose to test the crash on the asphalt road, even if the lens frame of the military-grade mobile phone case is protected. It doesn’t have any effect. The chance of the lens breaking when dropped on the asphalt is very high. After all, there are various small stones or protrusions on the asphalt. It is not like an ordinary indoor flat iPhone. The contact area is very small. If you need to walk outside frequently , it is recommended to add a layer of protection to the mobile phone lens will be safer.

If the basic iPhone lens is broken, Apple’s official repair price starts at 10,000 yuan. Maybe you think that the lens sticker is so expensive, but you can exchange a few hundred yuan for protection. Do you want to choose a lens sticker or prepare for a lens repair fee of 10,000 yuan? I believe the answer is already obvious.

Will the lens sticker affect the photo?

There is also an objection against not sticking the lens of the iPhone. Another reason is that “the lens sticker will affect the quality of the photo” or affect the image of the photo. What’s going on?

The main reason is that the quality of iPhone lens stickers is divided into good and bad. In the past, I have encountered friends and many netizens around me. In order to save money and buy cheap mobile phone lens stickers, the quality of the photos taken by the iPhone is greatly affected, and the photos are prone to dark edges and a lot of Ghost shadows and a layer of fog and white cover, night shots are prone to unidentified long-striped glare, mainly when the lens stickers of poor quality are attached to the camera to affect the quality of the photo.

At present, sapphire is also available for mobile phone lens stickers. Is it necessary to spend so much money to buy it? Doubt the sapphire lens with a layer of sapphire is paying IQ tax? What’s the difference between sapphire lens stickers and cheap plastic stickers? Is it necessary to buy sapphire lens stickers? I will tell you the actual case about these questions below.

Sharing from the iPhone user Li Jinjia, who measured the difference between the plastic lens sticker and the original lens, it can be found that ordinary plastic lens stickers will indeed affect the imaging of iPhone photos, and the pictures taken can easily lead to a layer of fog. Photos are even uglier.

What’s the difference between choosing a hoda sapphire lens sticker and an iPhone original lens? Through the bottom, it can be found that the transmittance of sapphire does not affect the fact that it is almost the same as the transmittance and details of the original iPhone lens. However, this problem can be removed through post-production. The actual iPhone lens itself is prone to glare, not only by attaching a lens sticker.

Most users who have iPhone lens stickers will find that most of their daily photos are hardly affected. After all, good quality lens stickers can reach the sapphire level, such as hoda sapphire lens stickers. In addition to the scratch resistance close to the original level, The light transmittance is extremely high, and the color of the original photo will not be changed. The hardness of the lens also reaches Mohs hardness level 9. The lens frame is also made of high-hardness 304 stainless steel. When the camera is dropped, the lens sticker can bring the first layer of protection and Absorbs impact force and prevents damage to the original lens.

Strictly speaking, only the quality of the iPhone lens stickers will affect the imaging and imaging. If you use sapphire lens stickers, most of them will not feel any difference in daily shooting, even the color of the image will not be bad. For lens stickers users, there is no difference in actual use.

Whether you need iPhone lens stickers or not is up to you

In fact, iPhone lens sapphire is mainly scratch-resistant, and does not have anti-collision and anti-drop effects. If you are worried that the lens will break due to the iPhone crash, you can consider attaching lens stickers to add another layer of protection, while avoiding the iPhone lens frame. If it is damaged by impact, it can also prevent the lens frame from peeling off the paint. It cannot guarantee that the iPhone will not encounter broken lenses in daily life. Is it necessary to paste the lens of the mobile phone? In the end, it depends on whether you need to add a layer of protection to the lens. After all, the mobile phone ecology has been changing, and the iPhone lens is becoming more and more convex, and the protection method will also change with different mobile phones.

