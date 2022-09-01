Home Sports National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup Inner Mongolia Team wins three consecutive victories_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily
Sports

National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup Inner Mongolia Team wins three consecutive victories_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily

by admin
announcer:Naixin
source:Hulunbuir Daily
Browse:

release time:2022-09-01 10:51:18

On August 31, the Moqi team, who played on behalf of the Inner Mongolia team in the 2022 National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup, played against the Tianjin team and finally won 4-0, achieving three consecutive victories in this competition without conceding a goal.

In the match with Tianjin team, the Inner Mongolia team first scored a goal in the first quarter, and the two teams attacked each other in the second and third quarters but failed to achieve each other. In the fourth quarter of the game, the Inner Mongolia team launched a fierce offensive, scoring two goals and obtaining two 0.5 extra points, and finally won 4:0.

In the first game on the 29th, the Inner Mongolia team won the first game with 10.5:0. The Inner Mongolia team took the lead all the way and finally won 5.5:0.

It is understood that this game adopts a new scoring rule, that is, all short corner kicks and goals in the fourth quarter in the game will count as 1.5 points. The defending team steals the ball in the 23-meter area and counterattacks. 1.5 points are scored after passing the ball within 5 times (including the completion of the shot). (Jiang Xiwu)

See also  Lukaku to Inter: Inzaghi enters the field. But there is a hitch for Dybala

You may also like

Us Open, Berrettini suffers and beats Grenier 3-1....

Dream-chasing competition in Jinling | 2022 DMS Championship...

Sottil gloats: “Riccardo? It is right that the...

Premier League: Manchester City beat Liverpool in stoppage...

Napoli-Lecce 1-1: goals from Elmas and Colombo

Juve-Spezia 2-0, goals at Vlahovic e Milik. Szczesny...

The pre-match press conference between Zhejiang and Guangzhou...

Premier League, Tottenham draws with West Ham

Wang Xiyu wins the world’s top ten for...

Premier League, Haaland hat-trick. City, Arsenal and Liverpool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy