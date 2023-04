28. August 2014. At this year’s European Championships for transplant recipients and dialysis patients in Kraków, Poland, Nehar Nurlu, an employee at the Federal Ministry of Health, once again achieved top positions. The 49-year-old won bronze in the 200m, silver in the 400m and 800m and gold in the discus throw. Nurlu, who, thanks to a liver transplant 22 years ago, can lead an almost normal life, had already won several gold medals at the last European Championships in Zagreb two years ago.