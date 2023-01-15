Nervous hunger is something that more or less everyone has experienced. But binge eating becomes more frequent and difficult for some people to manage than others. What to do then?

Here are some solutions and tips to keep nervous hunger at bay.

Nervous hunger, what are the causes of uncontrolled appetite attacks

Nervous hunger grips in particular moments all for various reasons. It may happen that you go through a period of severe stress and tend to take refuge in food. In English it is called emotional eating and refers to the fact that it is a hunger due to psychological factors. To prevent it, psychological therapy is recommended first.

Stress activates cortisol, the hormone that activates the sense of appetite. For this reason the body requires food. But it’s important to act from within to lower cortisol levels and increase serotonin levels, the psychophysical well-being hormone. In fact, there are some foods that can help to lower, albeit momentarily, stress levels and, therefore, avoid taking calories.

Ideal foods to counter nervous hunger

When you suffer from nervous hunger, you tend to take refuge in food rich in sugars and fats. But it is not the ideal solution to combat hunger attacks due to stress.

Alternatively, you can opt for a series of foods that can quench hunger in a healthy way, because they contain tryptophanan amino acid useful for the production of serotonin.

The foods in question are:

• dried fruit : (e.g. almonds or walnuts). It represents the ideal snack to counter nervous hunger, as it is rich in proteins and Omega3. Also, it is very convenient to carry it in your purse or backpack around;

• fresh fruit : such as tangerines, kiwis and oranges. A nice portion of fresh fruit gives the body a fiber boost and appeases hunger;

• hummus : typical oriental dish which is now also known in Italy. It is prepared from chickpeas which are rich in protein and fibre, but at the same time low in calories;

• bresaola : ideal for a mid-afternoon snack, it is the healthiest cured meat. In case we opt for a sandwich, bresaola represents the cured meat with the lowest percentage of fat;

• yogurt greco : unlike other types of yogurt, it is richer in protein and in some cases it is calorie-free;

• verdure crude : like fennel and carrot. They are also ideal because chewing them extinguishes the urge to ingest more food;

• Whole grains : such as barley, oats, spelled. They are rich in fiber, vitamins belonging to group B and promote the production of serotonin;

• blue fish : rich in Omega3 it represents a precious source to control the nervous system and keep the mood up;

• avocado : perfect both in a wholemeal toast and in a guacamole version, it is suitable for the quantity of fibers and monounsaturated fats;

• cinnamon: this spice can be used in an herbal tea and has the purpose of smoothing out the craving for sweets, as well as keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Absolutely avoid fried foods, sweets and alcohol. In any case, it is advisable to accompany the diet with healthy physical activity. A nice walk raises a good mood and relieves stress.