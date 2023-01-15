Home News DNP holds the Public Hearing of the Multiannual Investment Plan in Yopal – news
News

DNP holds the Public Hearing of the Multiannual Investment Plan in Yopal – news

by admin
DNP holds the Public Hearing of the Multiannual Investment Plan in Yopal – news

The Yopal Chamber of Commerce Convention Center will be the setting for the Public Hearing of the Casanare Department’s Multi-Year Investment Plan to be held this Friday, January 13, led by the National Planning Department (DNP).

The initiatives will be prioritized according to what was proposed by President Petro to meet the objective of leading Colombia to be a world power of life.

The Public Hearing of the Pluriannual Investment Plan will have thematic tables where issues such as the right to food, territorial planning, productive economy for life, human security and social justice and regional convergence will be discussed in a transversal manner, which are translated into the transformations included in the bases of the National Development Plan.

That is why the invitation to the inhabitants of Casanare is to register for this meeting that will begin at 02:00 pm on the Public Hearings page enabled by the DNP.

What is the Multi-Year Investment Plan?

The Pluriannual Investment Plan (PPI) is defined as an indicative investment plan that contains the projection of the financial resources required for the execution of the goals outlined in the National Development Plan (PND), within the framework of fiscal sustainability. It is one of the budgetary instruments that articulate planning and the budget, by relating the sources of financing available with the strategies embodied in the bases of the National Development Plan.

Source: National Planning Department

See also  After 7 years, the alleged murderers of a Casanareño folklorist fell – news

You may also like

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 10

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

The reactions left by the elimination of María...

Piqué’s proposal to end conventional football

In order to build a socialist modernized new...

Resources from the security tax that are collected...

Aldair Quintana will defend the Matecaña arc

​News!Zhou Zuyi was elected Director of the Standing...

Kany García and Abel Pintos present their musical...

FIFA opened a disciplinary report against Argentina for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy