The chestnuts are fruits that this cool month of October gives us. These, especially when they are still attached to trees, are contained inside a similar capsule which is commonly called hedgehog: this name derives from the fact that it has numerous thorns and therefore recalls the shape of the hedgehog, the animal.

Chestnuts are extremely loved by both adults and children, as they are really simple to peel and, once put in the mouth, they can release a sweetish taste capable of capturing our palates.

Chestnuts, in addition to being good, are also sources of minerals e vitamins which are very useful in the autumn period to better contrast the seasonal influences. Studies have shown that chestnuts contain a considerable amount of elements such as potassiumphosphorus, sulfur, magnesium, calcium and, above all, the ferro.

The amount of iron present is extremely useful for combating diseases such as anemia; in addition, there is also folic acid, a substance that pregnant women should take daily as it helps to eliminate the possibility of fetal malformations.

Other vitamins contained in chestnuts are vitamin C and vitamin B: it must be noted, however, that vitamin C in this case is in the water-soluble form and that therefore the cooking of the chestnuts themselves could cause a great damage to the vitamin.

In fact, experts advise us to eat them as we find them in nature, so that we can acquire all the beneficial nutritional properties that they contain. If iron can cure anemia, the phosphorus contained in chestnuts takes care of our brain.

The medical literature reports that chestnuts are considered an excellent natural remedy to counteract mild ailments such as anxiety, depression or periods of forte stress. We can see another beneficial effect of chestnuts in our body in the intestine: thanks to the high fiber content, they are able to increase intestinal motility and therefore to counteract the constipation.

Many consumers complain of a sense of heaviness and acidity immediately after ingesting them: doctors advise us that, to increase their digestibility, it is necessary to cook them well or limit oneself to eating raw.

Chestnuts and, consequently, their intake, do not present particular contraindications, as they are extremely simple fruits. The only negative note could be represented by the high quantity of starch contained. As in the case of potatoes, chestnuts also contain starch and if these are consumed regularly they could generate hypersensitivity in subjects who usually already suffer from gastrointestinal disorders going towards the onset of the syndrome of irritable colon.