«Never kicked out of Rai, but here I am reborn». Crozza confirmed for another three years – breaking latest news

Fabio Fazio, Luciana Littizzetto and Filippa Lagerback: it looks like Rai3, but it’s Nove. Che tempo che fa lands on the Warner Bros. Discovery group channel and revolutionizes viewers’ habits. Same schedule, same day of airing. The curiosity will be to understand how many will follow him on one of the evenings which becomes one of the busiest on the schedule because a Serie A match will most likely be broadcast in the clear (on Rai3 instead there is Report with Sigfrido Ranucci). New to the first edition of the made in Nove program is the new Che tempo che farà space which, starting at 19.30, will involve Nino Frassica, the host, the cast, the guests and the program audience. Fazio thus joins the other bigwig of the schedule, namely Maurizio Crozza (same agent as Fazio, Beppe Caschetto). His satirical one-man show Fratelli di Crozza, the third most watched program on Friday evenings, not only surpasses the barrier of 150 episodes, but is confirmed for another three seasons.

And on Thursday, at the presentation of the schedules of the Warner Bros. Discovery general interest channel, Fazio spoke of his farewell to Rai. “I’ve never said that they kicked me out or that there was a purge, but let’s say that if nothing happens with an expiring contract, one thinks of continuing elsewhere,” the conductor specified. â€œDidn’t the left defend me? I don’t want to be defended by anyone. I hate martyrology. I don’t want to be defended by politics or by anyone, but only by my results,” he added, to then joke about future guests in the studio: “Salvini in the first episode? Let’s not exaggerate. Not at the very beginning, at least let me begin.’ Salvini had greeted Fazio and Littizzetto’s farewell announcement on public television with the tweet “Belli ciao”. After forty years of Rai, Fazio said, “you will never hear a word against it, because it is part of my life”, but the landing on the Nove has the flavor of a rebirth: “And at my age – he observed – being born again is the most beautiful gift one can receive. The opportunity to have everything new and everything to do is not taken for granted. «I – he added – sincerely think that the fundamental ingredient for making television is to be free. Before expressing an opinion, you have to think 100 times, but there is one aspect of freedom that cannot be renounced for anyone who makes television: the freedom to be contemporary. Television can’t have the limit of any preconceived narration, because otherwise you won’t be able to tell reality and be contemporary». To those who asked him if he now feels freer than in his previous experience at Rai, Fazio replied: “Yes, absolutely, there is an air of levity. Going back to our job by talking about the things we do is something I’ve always tried to do in my life, but – he clarified – it’s not that I wasn’t free before, I’ve always been free and in fact here I am».

Luciana Littizzetto was also happy, who explained: «It’s always exciting to be in a new house. The idea of ​​being in a place full of ideas, where one experiences without the hassle of listening is very much alive and young. I like this a lot.’ Here, she added ironically Â «Do they love us? They want us, more than anything else».

The other innovations on the Discovery channel are linked to the Nove Racconta cycle, the news window that tells the story of reality from different points of view, through documentaries and reports. Two titles above all: Being Moana – Secrets and mysteries, the story of Moana Pozzi, an icon of charm and sensuality but also a witness of secrets and intrigues during the sunset of the First Republic. Ares Gate: the factory of illusions instead retraces the case concerning the death of the director and screenwriter Teodosio Losito and the subsequent bankruptcy of Ares Film, in an interweaving of legal proceedings and media aftermath.

Katia Follesa tries for the first time to conduct a comedy program with a feminine slant: Comedy match will be a battle of improvisation and physical challenges between two teams of comedians led by actresses Maria De Biase and Marta Zoboli. Confirmed (for the fourth season) Only fun – Comico show, the program presented by the PanPers and Elettra Lamborghini which reached peaks of over 1 million viewers. Gabriele Corsi also returns with Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Stay on the piece which is now a pillar of the access range by leveraging the artistic vein of the singer-competitors. There is also the usual space for the journalists of Fatto Quotidiano. Confirmed the new season of Accordi&disaccordi which returns live with Luca Sommi and the participation of Andrea Scanzi and Marco Travaglio to comment on what is happening in the Italian political scenario. In prime time there is instead the program of interviews (The confession) conducted by the director Peter Gomez.

Nove, the group’s flagship network, in the first half of the year consolidated its position as ninth national channel in the 24 hours with a 1.8% share, which rose to a 2.1% share in prime time. Alessandro Araimo, General Manager Warner Bros. Discovery Italy & Iberia explains: Â«In the last year we have faced a fundamental step for our company, becoming like Warner Bros. Discovery the biggest creators in the world of entertainment content. All this has given us a great boost and new stimuli also at the local level where our television business has grown, in share and in editorial and commercial relevance».

Real Time, with its offer made up of Italian productions and international titles, faces the new television season with the new show by food star Benedetta Rossi, for the first time hosting an access program on the channel (Recipes of Italy – The taste of the challenge). Benedetta Parodi is not missing from the kitchen with Bake off Italia – Sweets in the oven. The formats dedicated to love are two classics: Marriage at first sight and First date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

