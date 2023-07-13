China and Vietnam Strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Through High-level Meeting

Wang Yi Meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

2023-07-13 19:06

On July 13, 2023, Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Jakarta upon request.

During the meeting, Wang Yi expressed that China and Vietnam have taken advantage of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership this year to engage in intensive high-level interactions. Both sides have reaffirmed the significance and priority of China-Vietnam relations in their respective foreign policies. Additionally, they have emphasized the need to strengthen the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, which has enriched the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in the new situation.

Wang Yi further stated China‘s willingness to enhance strategic communication with Vietnam, strengthen strategic mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote people-to-people bonds. This includes encouraging greater participation from the people of both nations, especially the younger generation, in China-Vietnam friendly cooperation.

Highlighting the commonalities between China and Vietnam as socialist countries led by the Communist Party, Wang Yi emphasized the shared political direction, highly complementary economies, and broad prospects for cooperation. Wang Yi stressed that both countries should collaborate to advance their respective paths of modernization, promoting the interconnection of infrastructure, particularly the eastern line of the Trans-Asian Railway. Furthermore, efforts should be made to enhance trade and investment facilitation. China expressed its willingness to import more marketable Vietnamese products, while Vietnam is encouraged to actively participate in the China-ASEAN Expo and the China International Import Expo.

Another crucial aspect discussed during the meeting was the importance of properly handling maritime issues. Wang Yi affirmed the need to follow the key consensus reached by the top leaders of both parties, taking active actions, prioritizing mutually beneficial cooperation, leveraging existing mechanisms, managing situations effectively, and promoting cooperation to provide stability and development for Sino-Vietnamese relations. China expressed its willingness to collaborate with ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, to facilitate the early conclusion of the “Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.”

Bui Thanh Son acknowledged the achievements in bilateral relations between Vietnam and China and expressed eagerness for closer high-level exchanges, reinforced strategic dialogues, and effective implementation of the important consensus reached by the top leaders of both countries. Vietnam is committed to working alongside China to build the “Belt and Road” initiative with high quality and further promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Additionally, Vietnam hopes to expand exports to China, actively participate in the China-ASEAN Expo, and join the China International Import Expo. Vietnam also expressed its willingness to address maritime issues appropriately.

Both sides also addressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation. They emphasized the joint commitment to guarding against any form of interference and pushing the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Bui Thanh Son reflects the shared commitment of China and Vietnam to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and enhance regional cooperation. As both countries continue their diplomatic engagements, the future of China-Vietnam relations holds vast potential for mutual benefit and growth.