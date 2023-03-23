Home Health New Advisory Council: Digitization should become an issue
Health

New Advisory Council: Digitization should become an issue

by admin

The newly formed Advisory Council for the Assessment of Developments in the Health Care System has started its work. On February 27, 2019, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn presented the members of the Advisory Board with the certificates of appointment. Before the first working session, the minister asked the health experts to pay more attention to digitization in the health care system in their reports in the future.

The members of the new expert council are the general practitioner Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach (University of Frankfurt), the health economist Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner (Bielefeld University), the economist Prof. Dr. Beate Jochimsen (Berlin School of Economics and Law), the oncologist Prof. Dr. Christof von Kalle (German Cancer Research Center Heidelberg), the nursing scientist Prof. Dr. Gabriele Meyer (University of Halle), the health economist Prof. Dr. Jonas Schreyögg (University of Hamburg) and the pharmacologist Prof. Dr. Petra Thürmann (University of Witten-Herdecke).

At its first working session, the Advisory Council elected Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach as chairman and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner as Deputy Chairman.

