by admin
New Alzheimer’s symptom linked to weight loss after age 50 discovered

A “determinant” factor for cognitive decline. This is how the new has been defined by the researchers symptom dell’Alzheimer. The study report was published in theAlzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

New Alzheimer’s symptom, the study

The body mass index, which indicates the overweight and theobesitymay indicate risk of Alzheimer’s. The higher the BMI, the higher the risk of cognitive impairment, as obesity is usually accompanied by various metabolic disorders such as diabetes. And this is also why the disease has also been called “type 3 diabetes”. A relationship which, however, would be more complex than what has been observed to date.

The discovery

Researchers from the Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, together with the Peking Union School of Medicine, have found that there may be a relationship between different patterns of changes in body mass index over the course of life and the risk of dementia. As Dr. Rhoda Au, first author of the study and professor of Anatomy and Neurobiology, recalls, this study stands out because until now the patterns of weight gain / stability / loss would not have been taken into consideration, but the total BMI. Furthermore, on many occasions it would have been measured only once in studies lasting several years.

The study along 39 years

This time the group of participants was followed for 39 years old and their weight was measured every 2-4 years. Patterns of stability, weight gain and loss, and whether long-term dementia was subsequently diagnosed were compared.

The results

According to the study, the overall trend of decreasing BMI was associated with an increased risk of developing dementia. However, after a specific review, a subgroup was discovered with a pattern of initial increase followed by decrease in BMI, both occurring by middle age. This model would be essential for the association between decreased BMI and dementia. According to the researchers, although it is common to see steady weight gain with age, if unexpected weight loss does occur after middle age it would be an alarm signal: for which one should consult the general practitioner to carry out the necessary preventive studies. Although the article concludes that “further validation is needed to provide solid conclusions.”

