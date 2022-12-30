Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022 sexual violence, thefts and robberies increased and crimes committed by minors increased (compared to the pre-pandemic era). This is what emerges from the final balance of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police.

Sexual violence: +16% in 2022

Comparing the first 10 months of 2022 with those of 2021, there is an increase of almost 16% (precisely 15.7%) in sexual violence in Italy. On the other hand, persecutory or stalking acts decreased by 10.3% and there was also a 3.9% decrease in domestic abuse.

Increasing thefts (+20%) and robberies (+18%)

Analyzing the first ten months of the year, there is also an increase of around 20% in thefts in 2022 compared to 2021 (precisely 19.7%). In the same reference period, robberies grew by 18.2%: a figure that constitutes an average of the various forms of robbery, which show a +20.7% for those committed on the public street. In the report he specifies that the data on thefts is in any case lower than that of the pre-pandemic period: it was 887,905 in the first ten months of 2019, 782,391 in the same period of 2022 (653,889 in the first ten months of 2021).

Two out of three scams are committed online

Two out of three scams are committed online: in detail, this percentage is 68.2% in the first ten months of 2022, with a marginal increase compared to the same period of 2021, in which this value stood at 66.3%.

Boom underage crimes in 2022 in the post-pandemic era

Comparing the first ten months of 2019 (therefore in the pre-pandemic period) with those of 2022, there is a 14.3% increase in minors reported and arrested, with peaks involving certain types of crimes: attacks +53, 8%, intentional homicides +35.3% (17 in absolute value in 2019, 23 in 2022), attempted homicides +65.1%, +33.8% injuries, +50% beatings, +75.3% robberies ( +91.2% for those on public roads).