new appeal by pediatricians to AIFA for amoxicillin

Ansa In the list of “untraceable” medicines, theamoxicillin. And it is now a situation, worldwide, which has become unsustainable, so much so that the Cultural Association of Pediatricians (Acp), the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) and the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp) are once again launching appeals to the Medicines Agency to find a solution urgently. In fact, even though the Covid pandemic has been overcome but the raw materials crisis produced by the war in Ukraine persists, the shortage of some medicines and their active ingredients is getting worse and worse. In particular, amoxicillin, from the penicillin family, has been in short supply since November 2022. It is recommended by the World Health Organization for the most common infectious diseases in children, such as scarlet fever, bronchitis, otitis and sinusitis. “Act immediately or you run a serious risk”, is the latest SOS launched by pediatricians at Aifa.

Untraceable amoxicillin, the alarm of pediatricians “If starting from 2021 the shortage of amoxicillin concerned some formulations for hospital use, as also recognized by Aifa, – reads the note from the cultural and scientific associations of Italian pediatricians who renewed the alarm – for some months the shortage at a territorial level it concerns all the formulations of this antibiotic. It is a serious and serious problem, and not only for the pediatric activity of the primary care of streptoco A diseases, such as scarlet fever”.

Just about

scarlet fever, in recent days, the Ministry of Health has sent a circular in which it invites pediatricians to intensify surveillance measures and to provide adequate communication. In fact, since January there has been an increase in cases in Italy, especially in children and young people under the age of 15. Thus the same ministry underlines the importance of “early recognition, reporting and timely initiation of treatment of GAS cases”. In particular, “it is important that GAS-related infections, such as pharyngotonsillitis and scarlet fever, are identified and treated promptly with antibiotics to reduce the risk of potential complications, such as iGAS, and reduce subsequent transmission.” Parents, then, again from the Ministry of Health, are advised to go to the doctor if they suspect a streptococcus infection. “iGAS infections can initially present with non-specific symptoms (fever, general tiredness, loss of appetite) and children, in particular, can have a rapid progression towards a form of serious disease”, underlines the ministry.

But why is amoxicillin “untraceable”? As mentioned, this type of antibiotic is the first choice for the most common infectious diseases, as indicated by the WHO and by all international guidelines. Why? Amoxicillin is well tolerated, has little risk of side effects and, among other things, is low cost.

But it would be precisely this last characteristic that would determine its shortage in the post-lockdown recovery of pharmaceutical production. In fact, due to its low price, the industry would not find advantages in its production. And pediatricians are forced to prescribe alternative treatments, less effective and which can lead to consequences such as antibiotic resistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

