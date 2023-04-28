Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa present Irrigated Argentina: an investment of US$ 2.06 billion

From the Kirchner Cultural Center, an irrigation plan is announced with the objective of incorporating 1.9 million hectares into the irrigated agricultural area, which will benefit producers and generate jobs in different regions of Argentina.

The Ministry of Economy of the Nation, from the Secretariat of Planning and Development and Federal Competitiveness promotes the Irrigated Argentina Plan that seeks to promote agricultural production and value the productive area.

It incorporates 95 new projects to the 57 that are already underway. It is estimated that production can begin on almost 2 million hectares.

According to the words of Jorge Neme, Secretary of Regional Development, of the 42 million hectares, only 5% of the hectares in Argentina are irrigated. “If we reach 10%, that’s 4 million hectares that we propose.”

According to Neme, the Irrigated Argentina program represents an investment of US$ 2.06 billion and comes in the midst of the drought that has plagued the country for three years, the most severe in recent decades. “FAO studies indicate the possibility of expanding the area under irrigation to 8.3 million hectares.”

Irrigated Argentina promotes public-private investment agendas to strengthen agro-industrial productions, according to “Turco” Neme. “The plan intends to boost the execution of the 57 projects that are currently underway and incorporates 95 new ones,” he added.

“With an investment of more than US$ 2,000 million, it will be possible to start producing under irrigation in 1.92 million hectares,” added Neme, who added that the program will benefit more than 41,000 rural families. She also stated that a private investment of more than US$3.2 billion is expected.

“I think that we are facing an issue that is not simply the start-up of works, which is not simply the extension of Argentina’s arable surface”, began by saying the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

“Argentina has a central role in this strategic resources discussion agenda. When we talk about increasing the cultivated area, we talk about increasing employment in our provinces. US$ 2,000 million dollars that will create 80,000 new jobs”, added Massa.

“These programs have to be State policy. These US$ 2,000 million are going to transcend my management, that of the president and that of Neme,” Massa continued.

“What we are talking about is how much Argentine work we sell to the world, and this is also income distribution. In those arid areas where there has to be investment from the State to increase productive capacity, state intervention is key. Argentina’s exit it’s just one,” added Massa.

Alberto Fernandez

“Sergio he explained it very well. The world we live in is a different world. It is a world that has changed diametrically and the pandemic greatly helped that change. Globalization as we knew it has ceased to exist,” the president began.

“It is not that globalization has disappeared. What is happening is that the regions are beginning to become stronger. We need to do that in Latin America, I was talking about it with Lula (Da Silva) and that new world is going to demand: Food and Energy and we have that,” said Fernández.

“In this context, water represents a lot. Water is becoming a scarce commodity that we cannot easily manage. We have to know how to take advantage of it, how to distribute it,” he added.

“Argentina Irrigada is making a correct reading of what is happening to us,” he added.

Developing…