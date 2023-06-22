New at “vascular professional” – with laser therapy there are no more limits in the treatment of insufficient veins

Are there still limits to the treatment of insufficient veins with the laser? dr Thomas K. Weiler from the Venenzentrum Pforzheim is of the opinion that endovenous laser therapy has finally replaced conventional treatment methods.

Bad Homburg, June 21, 2023: Are there still limits to the treatment of insufficient veins with the laser? The latest article in the international specialist magazine for modern therapies in phlebology, vascular professional, deals with exactly this question. dr Thomas K. Weiler from Venencentrum Pforzheim has 25 years of experience with endovenous laser therapy. He has now performed over 5,000 treatments. The intensive study of the effects of laser light and its use in the treatment of insufficient veins moved Dr. Weiler to work exclusively with laser technology in this area. In his opinion, the procedure has finally replaced conventional treatment methods.

Longer wavelengths, which are optimally absorbed by the water components in the vein wall, so that the surrounding tissue is better protected and fewer side effects occur, are crucial for the use of laser therapy. Thin laser catheters, which are inserted into the vein with the help of a puncture, are required for scar-free access to the vein.

In addition, different designs of laser catheters ensure that even pronounced findings can be treated in the long term: e.g. saphenous veins with a diameter of more than 3 cm, difficult recurrences after previous conventional or endovenous treatment (especially if short stumps are left in place), very superficial or intracutaneous branches, perforators with critical skin such as dermatosis or in the treatment of venous malformations.

