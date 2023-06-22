Creepy!A kindergarten teacher in Shanghai claims to give male children contraceptive pills for chemical castration | Shanghai | Kindergarten | Contraceptives | Chemical castration

[VoiceofHopeJune192023](comprehensive report by our reporter Fu Ming) On June 19, the Xiaohongshu group was named “Anti-Slag Squad!” The chat records were exposed, scaring netizens. A female preschool teacher in Shanghai claimed that giving contraceptive pills to male children made “they grow up useless”. In response to this matter, Xiaohongshu responded that it had banned the user and reported the clues to the police.

On June 19th, #小红书应该女儿师答案喜儿儿童药药# topped the Weibo hot search list. Netizens were astonished that some kindergarten teachers did such a thing, and exposed their chats in the group For the record, there are 264 people in this group:

In this group, the female preschool teacher claimed that she had already started to take action, and severely punished all the boys and children in her class. She even put contraceptive pills in the meals every day for them to take, and hoped that they would be useless when they grow up. up. Moreover, the female preschool teacher faced doubts from other people in the group, and she said, “How can men be innocent, chemical castration of them can save many girls.”

The kindergarten teacher also said that there is a related kindergarten teacher group, and many kindergarten teachers are doing similar things:

Netizens revealed that these preschool teachers are still discussing how to punish children physically in the group:

Netizens were shocked by what happened:

“Whether it’s true or not, I hope to be severely punished! This kind of pervert is too scary. What did the kid do wrong? It’s really scary to meet this kind of person!”

“What kind of teacher is this? Where is his professional ethics? He doesn’t look like a teacher at all! He must be severely punished to make an example…”

“I was stunned to see this kind of underworld news. How dark is my heart to dare to act like this…”

“Find the person, check the child’s physical symptoms, check the consumption and purchase records of the kindergarten teacher, check whether the scene has the conditions to commit the crime and whether there are other criminal acts.”

“Could it be that there are so long queues for infertility in the hospital, and some of them were killed by kindergarten teachers when they were young?? Anyway, there are too many infertile people now.”

