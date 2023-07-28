Exaggeration of virtue is usually a cover for vice

Yemenat

of the. Omar Al-Audi

It is strange that an academic professor in the College of Mass Communication slips into slander and defamation of others who disagree with them in point of view and adopts degrading language and words and directs an immoral accusation against a wide segment of society and challenges their morals and family honor on the background of their expression of their views on the decision to separate young men and women on campus the university.

And the fact that every vessel, including what is in it, exudes, and this academic who looks at others from the position of what is going on in his mind and perhaps what he used to do at the university in which he studied, and thinks that all people are like him and reflects his view of universities not only in Yemen, but in all Muslim countries that do not exist The policy of segregation between males and females, given that the university campus is considered sacred, not only for male and female students, but also for university professors.

It is remarkable that this academic used a showy and reprehensible language in setting provocative questions that lack substance and are far from reality, and he wants to portray to the recipient that universities everywhere are mired in vice, which makes us put many questions to the leadership of Sana’a University and the College of Information about the need to find ethical and scientific criteria for acceptance Professors in universities and colleges, and perhaps one of these criteria is that the applicant does not descend morally to the level reached by that academic, because no academic person can reach the level of degradation he has reached.

Perhaps there are stories in the Islamic heritage that speak with an accurate description of those who exaggerate in showing virtue, and those narratives show that exaggerations in showing virtue always hide behind them people immersed in vice even the nipples of their ears. It was narrated that one day the husband entered and found his wife crying, so he asked her about the reason, and she said The sparrows above the tree of our house look at me when I am without a veil, and this may be disobedience to God, so the husband kissed her between her eyes on her chastity and fear of God, and he brought an ax and cut down the tree. After a week, the husband returned from work early and found his wife sleeping in the arms of her lover..! He did nothing but take what he needed and flee the whole city. So he reached a far city and found people gathered near the king’s palace. He asked them about the reason. They said the king’s treasury had been stolen. Meanwhile, a man walking on tiptoe passed by and asked who is this..?!! They said he is the sheikh of the city walking on the tips of his fingers for fear of stepping on an ant and disobeying God! The man said, “By God, I found the thief. They sent me to the king.” He said to the king that the old man stole your treasury, and if you are a plaintiff, then cut off my head. So the soldiers brought the sheikh and after the investigation he confessed to stealing..! The king said to the man: How did you know that he was the thief?!! The man said: When precaution is exaggerated, and talk about virtue is exaggerated, then know that it is a cover-up for a crime.

(The story has a lesson) There are people in our lives who have epileptic ideals and it turns out that they are the most despicable of human beings. Close your eyes and think about who in your life pretends to be ideal and you will be amazed at the number of honorable people in your life..!! It may hurt some, but it’s the truth.

