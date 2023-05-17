NEW BREAST CANCER BIOMARKERS Tumors

To understand the progress of the treatments

An Italian study directed by Michelino De Laurentiis focused on the combination of two biomarkers to obtain information on breast cancer.

In particular, the BioltaLEE study analyzed patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Patients were treated first-line with the CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib in combination with letrozole (hormonal therapy). The objective of the research is to study biomarkers that can, after only 15 days, help to understand the progress of the treatments. Biomarkers are characteristics of the tumor that make it possible to identify patients who respond or fail to a particular treatment.

287 patients from 47 Italian centers participated in the study.

“The standard treatment … (Continued) read the 2nd page







Keywords |

seno,

tumore,

ribociclib,