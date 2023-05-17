Home » South Korean police apply for arrest warrant for Nam Tae-hyun, saying he is suspected of taking drugs- China Entertainment Network
South Korean police apply for arrest warrant for Nam Tae-hyun, saying he is suspected of taking drugs

South Korean police apply for arrest warrant for Nam Tae-hyun, saying he is suspected of taking drugs

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On May 17, Korean media reported that South Korean police formally applied for an arrest warrant for Nam Taehyun, saying that he was suspected of taking drugs.

Yongsan Police Station in Seoul applied for an arrest warrant for Nam Taehyun on the morning of the 17th on suspicion of violating laws related to drug control. Xu, who is suspected of taking drugs with him, will also be arrested together. The court will conduct a pre-arrest suspect interrogation of the two at around 10:30 am Korea time tomorrow.

Nan and Xu are suspected of taking methamphetamine since August last year. At that time, Xu uploaded posts such as “Nam Tae-hyun took ice” through SNS, but later deleted them. In September last year, the South Korean police summoned Nam and Xu, collected hair, etc., and entrusted the National Institute of Scientific Investigation (National Academy of Sciences) for identification.

In addition, Nam Tae Hyun and Xu Mou used to be boyfriend and girlfriend, and there is a possibility that they took drugs together. It is reported that the police suspect that the two have the possibility of destroying evidence.

