Recently, the new poster and new stills of the Marvel series “Hulk” have been exposed. She-Hulk and Hulk appeared, “Are you a superhero? Find a super lawyer, this is the right choice”. “The Hulk” will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, starring Tatiana Maslani, “Hulk” Mark Ruffalo, “Abomination” Tim Ross, “King” Benedict Te Wang is back with a surprise return, featuring Renee Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segara, Jamila Jameel, Jon Bass and more.

The show will largely continue the comic book setting, and Jennifer Waters is a lawyer specializing in superhero law and the cousin of Hulk Bruce Banner. An accident resulted in a near-fatal gunshot wound to Waters, and Banner had to have a blood transfusion from a close relative to save her life, which also gave her superpowers and became the She-Hulk. She-Hulk has most of the Hulk’s abilities, can control her transformation, can keep her sanity and adjust her combat power when she transforms, and is more flexible and agile.

New stills: