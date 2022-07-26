Home Entertainment New Posters and Stills from Marvel’s “The Hulk” – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios
Recently, the new poster and new stills of the Marvel series “Hulk” have been exposed. She-Hulk and Hulk appeared, “Are you a superhero? Find a super lawyer, this is the right choice”. “The Hulk” will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, starring Tatiana Maslani, “Hulk” Mark Ruffalo, “Abomination” Tim Ross, “King” Benedict Te Wang is back with a surprise return, featuring Renee Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segara, Jamila Jameel, Jon Bass and more.

The show will largely continue the comic book setting, and Jennifer Waters is a lawyer specializing in superhero law and the cousin of Hulk Bruce Banner. An accident resulted in a near-fatal gunshot wound to Waters, and Banner had to have a blood transfusion from a close relative to save her life, which also gave her superpowers and became the She-Hulk. She-Hulk has most of the Hulk’s abilities, can control her transformation, can keep her sanity and adjust her combat power when she transforms, and is more flexible and agile.

