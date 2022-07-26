[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 24, 2022]On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Public Security dispatched 10 inspection teams to conduct special inspections of the “Hundred Days Action” deployed by the newly appointed Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong to rectify public order across the country. Experts believe that the ultimate goal of the “Hundred Days Action” is to maintain stability for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

After Wang Xiaohong took office, on June 25, the Ministry of Public Security immediately announced the launch of the “Hundred Days of Action to Crack Down on Public Security in Summer”, claiming to “eradicate underworld forces and strengthen political security and social control.”

Chen Daoyin, an independent Chinese political scientist, believes that the ultimate goal of the “Hundred Days Action” is to “protect” the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chen Daoyin told VOA, “Because Xi Jinping wants to break the ‘two-term system’ established by Deng Xiaoping. He will definitely be re-elected. There seems to be resistance within the party, or there seem to be so-called ‘two-faced people’ who want to stop him and take some extraordinary measures. This must be controlled internally.”

According to the information he has, eradicating hostile forces and terrorist activities and maintaining political security are the top priorities of the “Hundred-Day Operation”, but the authorities have not announced it to the public.

“This year’s 20th National Congress is more sensitive. Now foreign media are reporting on ‘Xi Xixia Li Shang’, or the political struggle within the CCP, which is the so-called hostile forces. Hostile forces are the focus of prevention. Create incidents in the territory.” Chen Daoyin said.

Wu Jianzhong, an associate professor at the General Education Center of Taipei University of Ocean Science and Technology, believes that “the CCP’s anti-criminal campaign has always been a campaign-style approach.”

He told VOA, “In the past, this kind of anti-criminal movement would have similar actions before every leader came to power. Strengthening control is not only for officials, but also includes ordinary people of course.”

Chen Daoyin believes that in the eyes of the CCP, social security incidents, including the violent incident in Tangshan, are not enough to shake the regime. Groups such as dissidents and petitioners are the key targets of the CCP. It is estimated that the authorities will target these groups before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

On July 15, the authorities convened a promotion meeting for the “Hundred Days Action” of public security organs across the country. It was revealed at the meeting that since the launch of the “Hundred-Day Operation”, 42,000 cases have been cracked and 72,000 criminal suspects of various types have been arrested. When authorities crack down on human rights dissidents, they are usually charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Wen Hui)

