New Campaign Highlights the Benefits of Caring for Pets for Emotional Well-Being

Title: Affinity Foundation Launches Campaign Emphasizing Benefits of Pet Care for Emotional Well-being and Physical Health

Subtitle: New ads demonstrate how pets contribute to relaxation and overall well-being

Date: [Current Date]

The Affinity Foundation has unveiled its latest campaign, titled “When you take care of him, you take care of yourself.” This initiative aims to highlight the positive impact of caring for dogs and cats on the emotional well-being and physical health of individuals.

The campaign, created by the Manifesto agency, marks their first work for the foundation after winning the account in a contest held earlier this year. Previously, the foundation’s campaigns had been developed by DDB.

The campaign consists of two video spots that showcase the powerful bond between pets and their owners. One of the commercials features a cat and its owner, demonstrating how the animal’s presence can contribute to relaxation in the midst of an exhausting workday. The second video shows a dog motivating its owner to step outside, encouraging an active lifestyle.

Interestingly, the ad follows a similar storyline to the acclaimed campaign “Learn to watch television” created by Contrapunto in 1989 for Televisión Española, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in the same year. Both commercials showcase the pets’ ability to captivate their owners’ attention and divert it from screens, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

The storytelling employed in the commercials aims to surprise viewers with a revelation that pets also take care of us. The ads convey the advantages of fostering a strong bond with animals, including companionship, relaxation, playfulness, an active lifestyle, and emotional support.

The campaign will be broadcast in Spain and France via YouTube and Instagram throughout the months of July and August. To amplify the message, the Affinity Foundation has partnered with the Atresmedia group, which will include communication on radio and digital media, as well as public relations activities.

In an effort to further emphasize the campaign’s message, the foundation has enlisted the participation of well-known journalists Helena Resano and Carlos Rodríguez as ambassadors for the cause. The media agency involved in the project is Arena Media, while Atrevia will handle public relations.

The Affinity Foundation’s new campaign aims to inspire individuals to recognize the multiple benefits of pet ownership, not only for their companions but also for their own well-being and happiness.

