New Citroen C4 X 2023, a striking and controversial SUV for just 24,000 euros

Citroen C4 X 2023 It is an SUV with a notchback configuration, which combines the line of a sedan, the elegance of a coupé and the height typical of an SUV. It has a length of 4 meters and 60 centimeters. Its closest competitor is the Renault Arkana, which shares the SUV-like proportions and characteristic coupe-shaped tail. Let’s see in this article:

Citroen C4 X is one notchback sedan which is directly based on the medium version of the C4, adding 26cm of length in the back. Despite the increase in size from 434 to 460 cm, corresponding to an increase of 24 cm, the car retains the C4 denomination, since the extension has been completely concentrated in the rear, bringing considerable advantages in terms of boot capacity, which passes from 380 to 510 litres. By folding down the rear seat backrest, a load volume of 1,360 liters can be achieved.

Citroen C4 X is based on the CMP modular platform, which was originally not conceived for the medium-sized car category to which both versions belong, but rather for city cars such as Citroen C3Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, together with the respective derivatives of compact SUVs such as the Opel Mokka, Peugeot 2008 and the new Jeep Avenger, which has a length of only 408 cm, i.e. 52 cm less than the C4 X, despite sharing the same base mechanics.

The rest of the C4 X’s cabin is identical to that of the C4, with a 10-inch display in the center of the dashboard, a head-up display that integrates the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and an overall feeling of room for both shoulders and legs, even in the rear seats. The quality of the plastics is average, oriented towards durability rather than scenic appearance, but the dual-zone automatic climate control is standard.

Among the positive aspects we point out the comfort always guaranteed thanks to the suspension with pneumatic shock absorbers and a good level of soundproofing. The automatic gearbox matches the action of the three-cylinder petrol engine very well. Among the questionable ones, the design of the hinged tailgate is dated, despite the large boot space it offers. The quality of the plastics does not focus much on the aesthetic aspect. The tuning of the steering and brakes is too oriented towards a tourist approach.

Citroen C4 X 2023, interesting not only for the price

On the comfort side Citroen C4 X it doesn’t make discounts in terms of soundproofing, with good performance both from an aerodynamic and mechanical point of view. The 130 bhp three-cylinder PureTech 1.2 turbo petrol engine transmits no noise into the passenger compartment, provided it does not exceed 5,000 rpm, and the vibration isolation is complete.

The progression is consistent, thanks also to the 8-speed automatic gearbox with torque converter, always fluid but reactive, demonstrating the effectiveness of this transmission not only at high speeds, but also in urban traffic, with a well-calibrated Start & Stop system which allows you to save further fuel. The declared average consumption of 5.7 liters per 100 km has proven to be realistic, even in busy urban driving conditions.

Citroen C4 X 2023 it is available with various engines, including a 136 HP electric version, a 130 HP BlueHDI diesel engine and above all two petrol variants, the 130 HP PureTech and the 100 HP PureTech, with a starting price of 24,000 euros.