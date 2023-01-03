It may seem incredible, but some experts have linked some childhood problems to the increasing use of smartphones.

The smartphone they are now part of ours daily life, and it seems impossible to think of a previous life when we weren’t using it. Today we use them for almost everything: from communicating with our loved ones or work colleagues, to using the applications that allow us to do the shopping, or make restaurant reservations and go shopping.

The age in which one begins to use the latest generation of mobile phones has decreased more and more, and today it is not uncommon to also see children quite small with already their own smartphone in hand.

Often a way for parents to always have their children under control, also thanks to app with which to trace the gpsthen the real-time location of where the person is, or to be able to call or video call them when they leave school.

A nice convenience, of course, but which can also have some advantages risks just for the health of the little onesas highlighted by pediatric experts.

Smartphones: all the risks to the health of our children

Among the major risks, the scientific and medical community points out sleep disorders, depression, eating disorders and also psychological, even with rather high percentages, among which problems of a depressive and anxiety type should be noted in 27.9% of the cases studied.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Sharenting, the phenomenon that is scaring parents: the little ones are in serious danger

In the sample examined by doctors, as many as 40% of parents admitted to entertaining children between 4 and 9 years of age with their smartphone. “Eating with a smartphone brings the risks of eating disorders closer. If you are attracted to something else, you are unaware of what you are eating. Eating becomes a mechanical gesture and takes away the convivial aspect of the meal which is fundamental in the system of relationships” explained the Doctor Mauro Cinquetti.

THE MOST READ ARTICLE OF THE DAY –> Are you sure you have a strong character? In reality these signals prove the opposite (and are dangerous)

In addition, the specialist from Veneto also underlined how much it is also wrong to put the children to sleep with mobile phones, as they may become addicted to their use at bedtime in the future: “How can you, when he grows up, prohibit its use before sleeping if the path has already been set by the parents? For a healthy sleep physiology we start immediately “.