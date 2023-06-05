New drug delays glioma progression. « Medicine in the Library

A targeted therapeutic drug called vorasidenib had positive results in delaying the progression of a specific form of glioma, a slow-growing but deadly brain cancer.

In a Phase 3 study of 331 people with the disease, the drug was effective at lengthening the amount of time before the patients’ cancer got worse, and with no adverse effects observed.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented today at the American Society Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Vorasidenib is classified as a dual inhibitor of IDH1/2 mutant, which means that it prevents the formation and accumulation of the onco-metabolite 2-hydroxyglutarate, or 2-HG, which occurs when genetically engineered versions of two enzymes, IDH1 and IDH2, are present in a tumor. 2-HG is thought to be responsible for the formation and maintenance of IDH mutant gliomas.

“This is the first targeted treatment showing unequivocal efficacy in this population and sets a precedent for this disease.”said Cloughesy a professor of neuro-oncology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Read the full text of the article:

Vorasidenib in IDH1- or IDH2-Mutant Low-Grade Glioma

Ingo K. Mellinghoff, MD, Martin J. van den Bent,… et al.

NEJM June 4, 2023 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2304194

ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04164901. opens in new tab.

Fonte: School of Medicine dell’UCLA.