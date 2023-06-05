Home » New drug delays glioma progression. « Medicine in the Library
Health

New drug delays glioma progression. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
New drug delays glioma progression. « Medicine in the Library

New drug delays glioma progression.

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 4, 2023

A targeted therapeutic drug called vorasidenib had positive results in delaying the progression of a specific form of glioma, a slow-growing but deadly brain cancer.

In a Phase 3 study of 331 people with the disease, the drug was effective at lengthening the amount of time before the patients’ cancer got worse, and with no adverse effects observed.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented today at the American Society Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Vorasidenib is classified as a dual inhibitor of IDH1/2 mutant, which means that it prevents the formation and accumulation of the onco-metabolite 2-hydroxyglutarate, or 2-HG, which occurs when genetically engineered versions of two enzymes, IDH1 and IDH2, are present in a tumor. 2-HG is thought to be responsible for the formation and maintenance of IDH mutant gliomas.

This is the first targeted treatment showing unequivocal efficacy in this population and sets a precedent for this disease.”said Cloughesy a professor of neuro-oncology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Read the full text of the article:
Vorasidenib in IDH1- or IDH2-Mutant Low-Grade Glioma
Ingo K. Mellinghoff, MD, Martin J. van den Bent,… et al.
NEJM June 4, 2023 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2304194

ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04164901. opens in new tab.

Fonte: School of Medicine dell’UCLA.

This entry was posted on giugno 4, 2023 a 11:24 PM and is filed under News-ricerca.
Contrassegnato da tag: farmacologia, neurologia, oncologia. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

See also  Beware that a sudden and lasting incontinence could hide a very serious illness that needs to be dealt with immediately

You can leave a response, oppure trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Nickel allergy more widespread than you can imagine:...

These are the three most common mistakes

GTA V prepares for the most awaited patch,...

Cycling is good for you: all the benefits...

Murder Giulia Tramontano, could little Thiago be saved?...

Naples-Sampdoria, a bad episode ruins the Maradona party

“It’s not easy to say goodbye”

Tabata training: what it is, exercises and benefits...

Weather Tuscany, now it’s a continuous alert: yellow...

“He only shows up on social media…”. Schlein...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy