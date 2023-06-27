new drug for the most difficult cases

The scientific journal of great importance, Journal of Clinical Oncologyrecently published the results of an international study coordinated by theEuropean Institute of Oncology.

This important research offers new perspectives in the care of advanced ovarian cancers who are resistant to platinum-based treatment, opening a new window of hope for patients suffering from this disease.

Ovarian cancer.

The phase 2 study, conducted on a sample of 178 patients, demonstrated that the use of the drug Relacorilantadministered orally before, during and after the infusion of the chemotherapy Nab-paclitaxelsignificantly increases relapse-free survival and improves duration of response to therapy compared to treatment with nab-paclitaxel alone as monotherapy.

Importantly, adding Relacorilant did not lead to an increase in adverse side effects.

The doctor Nicoletta Colombofirst author of the study and Director of theOvarian Cancer Center at theEuropean Institute of Oncologyunderlines the importance of these results, highlighting that Relacorilant is a safe and easy to take medicine.

Currently, treatment options for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer are limited, but this study could represent a new approach in the fight against this complex disease. The next step is to carry out Phase 3 of the study, which will involve a larger group of patients, comprising a total of 360 participants.

This phase is already underway at the European Institute of Oncology and in various international research centres, in order to confirm and further investigate the promising results obtained in the previous phase.

