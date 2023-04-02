New sightings of what should be there new Fiat 600. This is the revival of the historic model that will present itself with the appearance of a crossover. His arrival is expected by the end of the year. We assess the situation:

Interesting new details on the 2023 Fiat 600

Release date and possible prices Fiat 600 2023

Fiat 600 under development is carrying out road tests as class B crossover. Recent sightings have allowed us to obtain interesting information on its characteristics. The car appears to have similar proportions to the Fiat 500X, but with a slightly shorter length. The design of the new Fiat 600 seems to be inspired by the electric New 500, with round headlights separated at the level of the bonnet, daytime running lights also round placed immediately below and a clamshell front bonnet with grille placed in the center under the grille. At the rear, the car has a spoiler and vertical lights with LED technology, similar to those of the electric 500.

The renewed Fiat 600developed on the CMP platform of Jeep Avenger, will have a length of approximately 410 cm and will not replace the 500X, but will be offered as an alternative. The car will be marketed in both the electric version, with a 154 HP front engine and 260 Nm of torque powered by a 54 kWh battery pack which offersrange of 400 kilometers, both in the internal combustion engine version, the 100 HP 3-cylinder turbo petrol 1.2 Puretech, available with manual or automatic gearbox. Production of the Fiat 600 will take place at the Tychy plant in Poland.

The electric powertrain will consist of a front engine with 156 HP and 260 Nm powered by a 54 kWh battery pack that will allow you to go from 20% to 80% charge in about 24 minutes. A petrol version may be available for some markets, such as Italy and Spain, but the decision will depend on the commercial opportunities.

According to the information circulating in these hours, the presentation of the new Fiat vehicle will take place on July 4, while the commercial launch is expected no earlier than September 2023. At the moment, the official name of Fiat 600 it hasn’t been confirmed yet. The brand led by Olivier Francois has proven to be rather reserved, not providing any official preview of the new model.

Il new B-segment compact crossover arriving from Fiat is expected with a wide range of standard equipment, including climate control, alloy wheels, automatic cruise control, side airbags, head airbags, lane departure warning, signal recognition roads, front and rear electric windows and electric rear-view mirrors.

Among options availablethere will be the radio, the metallic paint, the precious interior, the satellite navigator, the parking sensors, the rain sensor, the adaptive cruise control, the fog lights and the sunroof.

It cannot be excluded that Fiat may offer one sports version of the 600, which could boast superior technical and performance characteristics compared to the basic version. But it will be necessary to wait at least another year for the development and marketing of this model.

It is possible that they will be implemented a all-wheel drive system or a high-performance braking system, as well as an active aerodynamics system to improve cornering stability.

Possible price? Between 23 and 26,000 euros.