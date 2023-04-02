The well-known Russian nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarskyat the registry office Maxim Fomin, was killed by a bomb that exploded in the “Street bar no. 1”, in Universitetskaïa bank 25, a St.Pietroburgo (video). According to local media reports, a girl gave him one statuette which he hid two hundred grams of TNT. The facade of the building was damaged. Tatarsky was known for his pro-Putin positions and for his total support for the invasion of Ukraine: he was invited to the Kremlin for the annexation ceremony of the four Ukrainian regions of Donbass (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) last September. On one occasion, he had posted a video in which he stated: “We will kill and plunder all we owe.” With a long experience of war in the Donbass alongside the Donetsk separatists, he had become one of the most followed pro-Moscow military bloggers, with hundreds of thousands of followersand was considered very close to the mercenary leader Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin (to which the St. Petersburg restaurant had previously belonged). Tatarsky was honored by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The place had been rented for the evening by the group of “Cyber Front Z”, which on social networks define themselves as “i Russian information soldiers”. “There was a terrorist attack. We have taken some security measures but unfortunately they were not enough,” they wrote on Telegram. Every day, the front of the “cyberguerrieri” invites the more than 110,000 “patriots” subscribed to the channel to target Russian “traitors” or Ukrainian and Western enemies. The Ukrainian government speculates that internal opposition to Vladimir Putin’s regime is behind the attack: “It starts in Russia… Spiders eat each other in a jar. The question of when terrorism would become an instrument of internal political struggle was a question of time, like the rupture of a mature abscess. irreversible processes await Russia. While we will watch,” the presidential adviser wrote on Twitter Mykhailo Podolyak.