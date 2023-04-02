Home Sports Chelsea sack coach Graham Potter
Sports

Chelsea sack coach Graham Potter

by admin
Chelsea sack coach Graham Potter

After mixed results, including a 2-0 home defeat on Saturday against Aston Villa, the sentence was long overdue. Chelsea announced on Sunday April 2 the departure of coach Graham Potter, less than seven months after replacing Thomas Tuchel and while the club is currently in eleventh place in the Premier League, despite spending nearly 600 million euros. euros on the transfer market last summer and this winter.

“Chelsea FC have announced that Graham Potter has left the club”write the Blues, who specify that it is his assistant Bruno Saltor who will take over. “Graham agrees to work with the club to facilitate a smooth transition”adds the London club in a statementalso thanking Mr. Potter “for all his efforts and his contribution”especially after Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The English, who will face the people of Madrid on April 12 and 18, therefore find themselves without a coach ten days before the European deadline.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers European football crushed by the financial power of English clubs

The World with AFP

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur: Back on the international stage

You may also like

Poker Milan, Lazio second, trio Rome. Inter collapses:...

Masters 1000 Miami, bitter final for Sinner: defeated...

CBA Standings: Kendia locks in the playoffs and...

Köstl scored the win for the Kangaroos again....

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter

Kraus at the WTA tournament in Bogota in...

Scattered considerations after Napoli-Milan (0-4)

Why you should always carry American duct tape...

Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results...

Bohemians started a fight for fourth place with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy