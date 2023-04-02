Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match against Tottenham in London on February 26, 2023. IAN WALTON / AP

After mixed results, including a 2-0 home defeat on Saturday against Aston Villa, the sentence was long overdue. Chelsea announced on Sunday April 2 the departure of coach Graham Potter, less than seven months after replacing Thomas Tuchel and while the club is currently in eleventh place in the Premier League, despite spending nearly 600 million euros. euros on the transfer market last summer and this winter.

“Chelsea FC have announced that Graham Potter has left the club”write the Blues, who specify that it is his assistant Bruno Saltor who will take over. “Graham agrees to work with the club to facilitate a smooth transition”adds the London club in a statementalso thanking Mr. Potter “for all his efforts and his contribution”especially after Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The English, who will face the people of Madrid on April 12 and 18, therefore find themselves without a coach ten days before the European deadline.

