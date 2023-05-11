record operation at the Portogruaro hospital. The patient had abdominal pain and nausea

PORTOGRUARO – One removed ovarian tumor mass of 15 centimeters: very few cases in the world. At the Portogruaro obstetrics doctor Gianluca Santa with his own staff he performed surgery like few others in the world, it is no coincidence that the literature reports 10 similar cases starting from 1948.

This is therefore the eleventh and has been published in an international magazine.

The case in question is about a woman residing in the Portogruaro areaarrived at the Portogruaro hospital emergency room complaining abdominal pain and nausea. The first tests immediately identified that the complained symptoms were caused by a solid mass of ovarian origin measuring about 15 centimeters in diameter, associated with an important presence of free blood in the abdomen. She was then immediately transferred to the gynecology department and taken over by Dr. Serena Nardin who, having found the bleeding in progress, arranged for urgent surgery performed by Dr. Santa. «In the abdomen we found a solid mass of the right ovary which was bleeding and we immediately performed its removal, together with the uterus and the other ovary – observes Dr. Santa -. It’s the first time I’ve had to deal with an emergency case with these characteristics. The histological examination showed the presence of a granulosa cell tumor of the right ovary (constitutes about 2% of ovarian tumors), and in this particular case the mass had started to bleed generating an abdominal hemorrhage which occurs in the 10% of granulosa tumors».