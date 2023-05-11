Tesla, a Supercharger charge now costs less

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla has cut Supercharger prices in most European markets as energy prices are stabilizing on the downside following the crisis. And this also applies to Italy.

The lowering of the cost per kWh “injected” into its own Tesla comes after Tesla had to adjust prices with a massive increase in its Superchargers in September following the increase in tariffs due to the war in Ukraine. But since these have stabilized in recent months, Elon Musk’s company has decided to review the prices of Superchargers: most European markets have seen prices fall by 10 to 20%, with some markets, such as Spain, which saw Supercharger prices fall by up to 25%, France and Germany by up to 23% and Belgium by up to 18%.

The tariff plan, as mentioned, has also been revised downwards in Italy. It should be remembered that prices also vary according to the time of day in which you recharge: in the busiest hours, i.e. from 4 to 8 pm in Italy you pay 0.51 euro/kWh instead of 0.67 euro kWh . If you access a Supercharger during off-peak hours, the cost of recharging drops further to 0.46 euro/kWh (previously it was 0.51 kWh).

The price drop also applies to those who do not own a Tesla: in peak hours the cost drops to 0.69 euros/kWh while in the morning and late evening you now pay 0.62 euros/kWh.