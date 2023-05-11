Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges

The Supreme Court of Pakistan he cancelled the arrest of Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister and current opposition leader, who was arrested on Tuesday on corruption and fraud charges. The annulment sentence came after a brief hearing in which Khan himself was present: the Court deemed Khan’s arrest illegal and decided that the former prime minister must be released immediately.

Khan is accused of failing to declare earnings from gifts received from foreign officials during his tenure as prime minister and subsequently reselling others. His party had called his arrest a “kidnapping” by the police, and in recent days there had been large protests in Pakistan organized by his supporters, to which the Pakistani army had responded rather tough. In the clashes and protests of recent days about 2,500 people were arrested and 11 were killed.