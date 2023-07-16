New Ford Explorer 2023, here is the SUV that will take the place of the now out of production Ford Fiesta

The new Ford Explorer 2023 is the result of a technological and industrial collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen, materialized through the implementation of the modular Meb architecture, developed by Volkswagen and already used for several models. This collaboration allows Ford to optimize both the time and costs associated with the development of a large battery-powered SUV.

The car is offered in two configurations, namely the standard model and the Explorer Premium, thus offering customers a range of options to meet different needs and preferences. We analyze in this article:

So Ford Explorer 2023 takes the place of Ford Fiesta Ford Fiesta is discontinued

Thus Ford Explorer 2023 takes the place of Ford Fiesta

The new 2023 Ford Explorer features a length of 4.47 meters, slotting in between models Puma e Plague of the US automaker. From an aesthetic point of view, this SUV stands out for its design that recalls the classic style with a muscular personality inspired by US models. The vehicle line is characterized by taut vertical elements, lateral musculature and an aggressive front end with a large shield surrounding the light clusters, where the logo of Ford’s new electric brand, Ford Model E, stands out.

The passenger compartment offers a series of innovative and technological elements, such as a linear dashboard with a soundbar and the sistema di infotainment Sync Move 2. The latter is equipped with a mobile 15-inch touchscreen, strategically positioned to ensure easy visibility for the driver. The system includes a voice assistant, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay devices, and wireless charging capabilities.

The interiors of Ford Explorer They also feature a storage compartment between the seats, capable of holding devices up to 15 inches. In terms of passenger comfort, the front seats and steering wheel are equipped with heating functions, and the driver can benefit from the massage function. Explorer seats up to five people and offers a trunk with a basic capacity of 450 litres.

With regard to traction, Ford has announced that the Explorer will be available in both rear and all-wheel drive versions. Expected i powertrain of Volkswagen models based on the Meb platform offering variable power between 170 and 299 HP, combined with batteries with capacities of 52 and 82 kWh. These batteries are capable of recharging from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes using direct current recharging systems.

Ford Fiesta is discontinued

The long and historic production of the Ford Fiesta is coming to an end. The automaker has made the decision to cease production of this model in early summer 2023. Ford Fiesta was built at its plant in Cologne, Germany, which was recently upgraded to accommodate production of the new electric suv Ford Explorer. This same production site will also be responsible for manufacturing the batteries to be integrated into the cars.

The arrival of the new battery model contributed to the decision to end the long history of the Ford Fiesta. Another crucial factor has been the decline in sales in recent years, as consumer preferences are increasingly shifting towards the crossover segment. Production of the 3-door Ford Fiesta had already been discontinued in April 2022, with the aim of streamlining the range of this model.