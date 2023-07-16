The Flaws Holding Back IVE and New Jeans from Reaching the Top of the Hallyu Music Scene

Talented Girl Groups IVE and New Jeans Face Criticism Regarding Member Strength

IVE and new jeans, two girl groups in the Hallyu music scene, have been praised by their fans but face criticism surrounding their chances of reaching the top due to perceived flaws in their member strength. The primary concern lies in their inability to find a strong lead singer, and it is even more challenging to rely on their dance and rap performances. Despite their ability to sing, they struggle to make an impact on the big stage at the end of the year.

While some argue that an era where works are prioritized over idol strength, this notion does not apply to the top girl groups of Hallyu. Appearance and image play a significant role in the KPOP industry. This was evident when IVE’s exceptional performance last year failed to spark discussions about their potential to ascend to the top. Many may not fully grasp the extent of IVE’s success in 2021.

In fact, IVE had the highest number of hit songs in the entire Hallyu music scene last year, securing the top spot in major music source platform’s annual lists. They also received numerous awards at year-end ceremonies, illustrating their dominance in the music scene. However, despite such achievements, IVE fell short of reaching the pinnacle of the Hallyu top girl groups.

This year, new jeans emerged, boasting even more impressive musical accomplishments. They shattered several records held by K-pop girl groups. The single received 99 Melon daily crowns while dominating the Melon TOP100 for over 2,000 consecutive hours. Their international music sources also performed exceptionally well, surpassing even IVE. Yet, Hallyu netizens remain doubtful about their potential to become the top girl group of Hallyu.

Fans of IVE and new jeans often criticize TWICE, claiming that their talent is average. However, those voicing this opinion may not have witnessed TWICE’s stage performances. Currently touring overseas, TWICE showcases their exceptional dancing and singing skills, captivating audiences worldwide. They exude their unique style, and their relaxed demeanor does not reflect any weakness. Their true singing abilities shine on stage, serving as a testament to their talent.

In a Hallyu music scene where lip-syncing is prevalent, the strengths of IVE and new jeans may not be immediately apparent. However, their shortcomings will become evident on a larger stage. A prime example of this is aespa’s failure in the United States. IVE’s previous statement regarding their focus solely on the North American market did not materialize as planned. Relying heavily on planning and works, both groups are perceived to have members who merely serve as tools.

Personally, I believe that the next generation of Hallyu girl groups may not attain the status of a top girl group. The Hallyu music scene must shift its focus towards idol strength. The success of groups like BTS and BLACKPINK stems not only from their exceptional works but also their outstanding talent and stage presence. Their performances and influence extend beyond the KPOP circle. Unfortunately, the current norm in idol groups is lip-syncing, to the point where even Zhang Yuanying, a supposed top member of IVE, struggles to sing live. If such inadequacy can lead to reaching the top, it would be a significant humiliation to the KPOP industry. While idols may not always be expected to be exceptional singers, they should at the very least be able to confidently showcase their vocal abilities.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the above article solely belong to the author and do not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. For inquiries regarding the content, copyright, or any other issues, please reach out to Sina.com within 30 days of publication.