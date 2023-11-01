New Green Gym in Florence Promotes Sustainable Sports and Energy Efficiency

New Green Gym to Be Built in Florence’s Campo di Marte Neighborhood

Florence, Italy – The municipal administration of Florence has announced plans to build a new gym in the Campo di Marte neighborhood. The state-of-the-art facility will have a seating capacity of 200 and will be used for basketball and volleyball. In addition, the gym will be equipped with a green area measuring approximately 4500 square meters.

The new structure, which will be built according to the principles of green building and maximum energy efficiency, is set to be constructed on via del Mezzetta. The municipal administration has invested over 3 million euros into the project, with 400 thousand euros coming from the Tuscany Region’s FSC regional funds.

Yesterday, a visit to the construction site was conducted by Mayor Dario Nardella, Tuscany’s President Eugenio Giani, Sports Councilor Cosimo Guccione, Education Councilor Sara Funaro, and District 2 President Michele Pierguidi.

The area, which is being provided by the Metropolitan City, is part of the higher education Peano-Gramsci-Saffi. The design solution for the new gym includes a multifunctional space spanning 1400 square meters. This space will be used to support sporting activities at the higher education center, as well as address the needs of the area for competitive basketball and volleyball championships.

To facilitate the project, the Metropolitan City and the Municipality are finalizing an agreement that will grant the municipal administration free use of the gym for a certain number of years, commensurate with the size of the investment made by the municipality.

Mayor Nardella expressed his excitement about the upcoming gym, stating, “The gym will improve and strengthen the entire system of sports facilities in the Campo di Marte neighborhood. If Florence is among the first in Italy in terms of sportsmanship, it is because the municipal administration invests a lot in facilities for different disciplines. We will continue to do so because we think not only of the young but also of the less young, and because investing in sport means investing in healthcare. One euro spent on sport saves three euros on healthcare, as it keeps people healthy.”

Councilor Guccione emphasized the positive impact of the new gym on the district, saying, “In just a few years, the municipal administration has supported a significant number of interventions in sports facilities. The new gym in via del Mezzetta will be a point of reference for the entire district. It is a system that lowers costs because it is designed with energy-saving systems, benefiting young people, students, and those who want to partake in activities. It will be available to the population for sporting and leisure needs.”

The new gym will feature proper changing rooms for athletes, as well as support rooms for sporting activities and public entertainment events. The facility will adhere to energy-saving and green building practices, aiming to achieve high-class energy certification. The goal is to reduce the gym’s dependence on external sources for energy and water, leading to substantial savings in heating, air conditioning, water consumption, and lighting. Additionally, the construction of the gym is expected to contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Construction of the gym is set to begin in the near future, bringing a new and environmentally friendly sports facility to the Campo di Marte community. The project signifies the municipality’s commitment to investing in sports and promoting a sustainable future for the city.

