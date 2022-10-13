Morata without fail, Mignolet saves face. Atletico-Bruges: highlights

At the Wanda Metropolitano Atletico Madrid does not go beyond 0-0 against Bruges. Diego Simeone’s team approaches the advantage on several occasions with Griezmann. At 41 ‘a penalty is whistled against Bruges but the referee cancels after the consultation with the Var. Correa scores at 47’, but the goal is not valid for offside. Watch the highlights

