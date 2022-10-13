Home News In Borso, the helicopter rescue was forced to “do gymnastics” among paragliders
by admin
Suem and Soccorso Alpino were alerted today around 11.30, for a 73-year-old man of German origins, who was trapped in a tree after having launched himself with a paraglider. The helicopter rescue, which arrived from Treviso, had to remain stationary in a piece of land waiting for via Molini, to avoid impacts with other sails that were descending at that moment.

From above, through a megaphone, the operators of the Alpine Rescue warned the sailors that an emergency intervention was in progress and thus “cleared the sky”. The 73-year-old was in a particularly inaccessible area, reachable only by helicopter. It then took the rescuers three hours to recover the injured person, who luckily suffered only a few bruises, remaining practically unharmed.

