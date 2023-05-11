New Italy-France clash, Meloni: ‘Don’t use us for your internal accounts’ – Politics

A new clash with Paris on the management of migrants. Quoted by Le Figaro in an article on the crisis between the two capitals, the head of President Macron’s party, Stéphane Séjourné, attacks the Italian prime minister, accusing her of demagoguery with an ‘unjust, inhuman and ineffective’ policy. And he argues that “the French far right takes the Italian far right as a model. Giorgia Meloni replied immediately. ‘It is not ideal to use us for internal accounts – says the Italian premier from Prague where she is for a bilateral agreement – but everyone makes the choices they want to make’.

“I believe that the policies of other governments are used to settle internal accounts. It doesn’t seem to me an ideal thing in terms of politics and

etiquette, but everyone makes the choices they want to make”. The Prime Minister said soGiorgia Meloni, in Prague, commenting on the criticisms of the Italian government coming from France by the head of Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, Stéphane Séjourné

“I imagine that I will see Macron in the next few days”, between the G7 and the Council of Europe “there will be many opportunities. I am not aware – the premier also said – that there are bilateral problems between Italy and France”. According to Giorgia Meloni, “these aggressive statements in favor of the camera seem to me to speak to French public opinion, I’m not worried by these criticisms”.

Meloni: ‘There is no bilateral problem with France’

The attack from France

“The French far right takes the Italian far right as a model. Their incompetence and their impotence must be denounced. Meloni makes a lot of demagoguery on illegal immigration: his policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective”. Thus the head of the party of Emmanuel Macron Renaissance, Stephane Sejourne, quoted by Le Figaro in an article on the crisis between Italy and France entitled “Despite their differences, Meloni agitated as an anti-Le Pen bogeyman by the government”. “Message that the MEP plans to repeat on May 25 in Rome, where he organizes a seminar of the Renew group in support of the Democratic Party”, he reads. And a lunge also arrived from Spain. With Yolanda Díaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Labor Minister in Sánchez’s socialist government, who argues that with the latest Labor decree, the Meloni executive has shown that it wants to “govern against male and female workers”, to “return” to the model of “contracts garbage”.

The reply of the premier

“Evidently there’s some problem they need to solve. But I don’t think it’s a problem they have with us. Obviously there’s some problem maintaining consensus that needs to be addressed, but it’s an internal problem. I don’t want to get into it, I understand the difficulty”. She stated it the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in Prague, to those who asked her about the repeated attacks by the French government. To those who asked her if she had sent a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, the premier replied: “No, no, I’m interested in what Italians say about the work I do”. “What is happening with Paris? I have no news – added Meloni – so I have to assume that they are discussions related to internal politics. It is the only sensible explanation of what is happening. I do not think it is very profitable to use international relations to solve their own internal political problems, then everyone makes the choices they want to make. I have no news, I continue to do my job serenely”. The prime minister then referred to the leap that came from Madrid: “Italy has just set a historic record for the number of employees and stable contracts,” she said, “perhaps the work the government is doing is not well known Italian”.

Previously, the Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini had repulsed the French attack. “Unacceptable and offensive tones – she writes on twitter -. France cannot give lessons to anyone. Show respect to the Italian government”. And on Twitter the other deputy prime minister, the foreign minister Antonio Tajani he replied in Madrid writing that “it is a pity that the Spanish vice premier Yolanda Diaz is interfering in Italian political life by giving unacceptable judgments on the government’s choices. Her party’s electoral difficulties do not justify offenses to a European partner and ally. This is not the way to collaborate “. And on the attack that arrived from Paris, the minister for European affairs Raffaele Fitto he noted that “the nervousness of growing domestic political concerns has today registered another victim, the President of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, Stéphane Séjourné”. “Deprived of valid political arguments and frightened by the judgment of his fellow citizens, Séjourné has seen fit to play the card of an unprovoked and unjustified attack on President Meloni who not only contradicts every rule of institutional etiquette by not helping the correct dialogue between Governments, but, I am sure, it will not help him solve the many political problems he has”.

Meloni: ‘Spanish controversy? They don’t know our job

Criticisms of the Italian premier also from Spain at work

With the latest decree on work, Yolanda Díaz, deputy prime minister and labor minister in the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez told the Spanish Congress of Deputies, the Italian executive headed by Giorgia Meloni has shown that it wants to “govern against male and female workers”, to “return” to the “junk contracts” model. Dìaz accused the ultra-conservatives of Vox of wanting to do the same in the Iberian country in the future.

ANSA Agency ‘In Italy the government goes against the workers as Vox wants to do’ (ANSA)

ANSA Agency The spokesman of the French government, Olivier Véran, tries to appease the dispute between Italy and France on the issue of migrants following the accusations against Prime Minister Meloni by Minister Darmanin: ‘He didn’t want to ostracize Italy’. The Italian Foreign Minister: ‘Words that go in the right direction. France’s communiqué is not enough, it was lukewarm, the offenses, on the other hand, were very strong.’ Beaune agrees with Darmanin ‘on a political level’ (ANSA)