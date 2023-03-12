Kia Sportage it was given a significant facelift for the year 2023 with the presentation of three different configurations by the South Korean automaker. The first is equipped with a petrol internal combustion engine, while the second and third are equipped with hybrid and electric motors. The latter two models are referred to as HEV and PHEV by Kia.

For what concern design, we are facing a clear discontinuity with respect to the past. The lines of the front of the vehicle have been redesigned with a twisted design, while the rear features greater balance and harmony. Let’s see the details:

Why Kia Sportage 2023 could be the SUV of the year

What to like about the Kia Sportage 2023

The model of last generation of the Kia Sportage It is a larger SUV than the previous one, with a significant increase in load space which now reaches 2,098 litres, making it one of the most capacious in its category.

The front is characterized by a large grille that spans the entire width of the vehicle, combined with daytime running lights integrated directly into the contours of the grille. This innovative design it was referred to as a tiger muzzle by Kia. The boomerang-shaped daytime running lights, together with the diamond-shaped headlights, give the Sportage a futuristic and elegant look, enough to make it among the candidates for SUV of the year.

For the first time, Kia is offering three different engine choices for the Sportage of the latest generation. Among the options available, we find a petrol internal combustion engine, a turbo hybrid engine and a plug-in hybrid engine. The four-cylinder, 2.5-litre direct injection engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, capable of developing 187 HP and 178 Nm of torque.

Front-wheel drive comes as standard, while the integral one can be chosen as an option. The driver can modify the driving characteristics of the vehicle according to his preferences by selecting the standard driving mode. Combined fuel consumption is estimated at 8.4 liters per 100 kilometers for front-wheel drive versions and 9.5 liters per 100 kilometers for all-wheel drive versions.

Kia Sportage offers a wide choice of trims, including the X-Line approach which is distinguished by a distinctive bumper, side mirrors, side mouldings, scuff plates and black roof bars. Each trim level features wheels with a unique design, 17-inch for LX models, 18- and 19-inch for EX and EX Premium liveries, and 19-inch for X-Line trims.

The SUV is equipped with advanced connectivity technologies, driving aids and passive and active safety. These include the 12.3-inch color LCD screen, which clearly displays the built-in browser and offers an intuitive user interface. Thanks to the multiple profiles and customized settings, each passenger can connect their phone via Bluetooth and listen to their favorite music.

The commands for the infotainment system and the climate control are intuitive and of high quality, allowing you to make all the settings with a simple touch. The optional wide screen offers a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, thanks to the four integrated cameras. The admission price of Kia Sportage 2023 is around 30,000 euros.