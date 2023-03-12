news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 12 – “Well done the boys, we were effective and always in the game. It wasn’t easy with this team and in this stadium. We had never won in Rome, we’re doing something extraordinary. I’m happy for them , could easily finish 4-2”. This was said by Alessio Dionisi, coach of Sassuolo, after the 4-3 victory at the Olimpico stadium against Roma.



Commenting on the match official’s performance, much contested by the Giallorossi bench, he said: “Congratulations to Fabbri because he refereed well a complex match and in an important stadium”.



Speaking of today’s three strikers, however, he concluded: We have grown. We made some positive things today but also some mistakes. If we had played even more forward instead of backward we would have hurt even more. But I’m satisfied because first I had to answer questions about why Sassuolo scored few away points. And I’m not doing it today, it’s thanks to the team: we feel more aware.”



(ANSA).

