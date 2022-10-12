Green pass back? Until the end of this year, Green Certification is required to access some facilities. Such as the waiting rooms of the emergency and admission departments, the emergency departments and the departments of hospital facilities, diagnostic centers and specialist outpatient clinics. But also to enter the health and social-health facilities of carers of patients with severe disabilities or subjects with Alzheimer’s or other certified dementias or cognitive deficits. This is what is indicated by the Ministry of Health.

Green pass back? The increase in infections

Green certification was adopted as an invitation to vaccination. Now, that a large part of the Italian population has been vaccinated, it does not seem to be a more necessary tool. But the infections are increasing. And they will continue to grow with the winter. It is therefore not difficult to think that the new government could think about the restoration of the green pass to avoid another wave of covids.

The opinion of doctors

The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco also expresses himself on the green pass theme. The expert has always been one of the most cautious in matters of prevention and has constantly fought for vaccination.

Dr. Pregliasco, could the green pass return?

“I don’t think such a divisive practice can be accepted.”

Even if the infections were to increase?

“Yup. However, we must imagine scenarios, not to be implemented but to be planned, if the situation were to worsen a lot.

Which ones in particular?

“I am referring to restrictions and indications.”

What is now the main advice to avoid contagion?

“To date, we can only imagine a recommendation to vaccinate for fragile and most at risk subjects”