from University editorial staff

The test can be repeated several times and the best score obtained will be taken into account. But this year the two sessions have already been set for April and July. Graduates: why not take the second test in September?

On the one hand, it certainly reassures the fact of not playing everything in a single day and of being able to repeat the test over and over again. In fact, according to the new ways of accessing the Medicine tests, a fourth-grade student can try his hand at the quiz already in April of this year, try again in July and then do it again twice more even in the fifth year of high school. The ranking will take into account the best score obtained in the various attempts made by the aspiring doctor. But there is a but, at least for this year’s high school graduates:

the dates of the next two exam sessions useful to enroll in Medicine in 2023-24 are expected to April and July and therefore they overlap with the preparation first and then the carrying out of the exams. Yesterday afternoon, after the university ministry published the decree regulating the new ways of accessing degree courses in Medicine, on social media many fifth grade boys and girls complained about the schedule of tests. Why not schedule at least the second session in September as was the case in previous years? Of course, there is the advantage that, taking the exam in July, those who do not pass have more time to divert their choices to other university courses. But the fact remains that the overlapping of dates frightens many graduates, also because having known it only now it is difficult for them to be ready by April and therefore many of them will try their luck in July. The exact dates have not yet been fixed, we will know in November. It is hoped that they will be in the second half of July in order to be sure not to overlap with the last graduation oral.