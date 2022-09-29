Omega Force/EA Originals

The continued popularity of “Monster Hunter” has attracted more manufacturers to develop similar works. EA and Omega Force, the development team behind Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors, have announced a new Japanese hunting game.“Wild Heart”(Wild Hearts). The story of this work is set in feudal Japan, and players can choose to fight against fantasy monsters alone or in teams. During the hunting process, you can make props on the spot, and you can combine the traps to improve the success rate.

Heart of the Wild is currently tentatively scheduled for release on February 17, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, Origin, Epic Games Store). The official will launch the “extended version” real machine demonstration on October 5th. Interested friends remember to pay attention.