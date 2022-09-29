The 27th edition of the pumpkin festival opens its doors on Friday 29 September in Caorera, which returns this year in great shape with three days full of initiatives.

The start of the party will be given at 6 pm in the Pro loco shed on the banks of the Piave, with the opening of the kitchens that will offer dishes based on Santa Belluno pumpkin and desserts, together with traditional dishes such as grilled cheese and pastin. From 9 pm there will be music at will with the orchestra of Francesca Mazzucato.

The party will go live on Saturday 30 at 10 with the opening of the handicraft exhibition and the display of pumpkins. At noon we return to the table with the specialties dedicated to pumpkin, including the roast with pumpkin puree. From 2 pm musical entertainment with Sabrina and her accordion, from 6.30 pm the kitchens will reopen to offer dishes based on pumpkin and giant spit. The day will end with the music and the show by Cristina Group.

The kitchens of the Caorera pumpkin festival

Sunday, October 1st, the highlight of the traditional Caorera event organized by the Pro loco, the exhibition will open its doors as early as 8, while the festive mass will be celebrated at 10.

The musical entertainment of the Duo of Bassano and the juggling of Cristiano Marin at the Piave park will enrich the morning waiting for lunch at the food stands. There will also be outdoor culinary proposals in the Piave park, obviously with themed dishes with risotto with courgette flowers but without neglecting “panini onti”, chestnuts and arrosticini.

Music and games for the little ones will accompany the afternoon to the shed and to the Piave park, waiting for the djset with Roger dj at 16.30 and then, at 18.30, the final pumpkin-based dinner will crown the 2022 edition of the pumpkin festival.