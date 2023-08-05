New method reveals insights into the interaction between the immune system and tumors. « Medicine in the Library

New method reveals insights into the interaction between the immune system and tumors.

How a person’s immune system interacts with cancer cells affects how cancer progresses and may explain why treatment causes tumors to shrink for some patients but not for others. Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine have developed a new method to better understand these complex interactions by recreating patient-specific tumor microenvironments in mice for more in-depth and individualized study.

The new method developed by prof. Chiorazzi and his colleagues allow researchers to use a modest number of immune precursor cells, harvested from cancer patients through bone marrow samples, and more completely reconstitute that person’s immune system in a mouse. They can then grow tumor tissue from that same person in the mouse as well.

The method serves as an improved platform for studying how the tumor microenvironment influences cancer growth and how individual differences influence that process. Additionally, the approach may allow researchers to test how a patient might respond to treatment by first giving that treatment to mice with the patient’s own immune and tumor cells.

The technique will allow researchers to pursue questions that have been difficult to ask with previous approaches, helping to advance understanding of interpersonal differences in cancer progression and treatment response.

Read the full text of the article:

Autologous humanized PDX modeling for immuno-oncology recapitulates features of the human tumor microenvironment

Chiorazzi M, Martinek J, Krasnick B, et al

Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2023;11:e006921. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2023-006921

Fonte: Yale School of Medicine

