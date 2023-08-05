Home » They pay tribute to Agustín Intriago in the neighborhood where he was murdered
In the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood of Manta, on the night of this Friday, August 4, 2023, a tribute was held in honor of the late mayor Agustín Intriago.

At that site, the official was assassinated by hitmen on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

In addition, Ariana Chancay was shot while she was with Intriago and also lost his life.

In the place he raised two crosses as a tribute in which photos of both were placed.

There were interventions by leaders, children and Intriago’s brother, Agustín David.

He thanked the residents for their gesture and briefly remembered his brother with heartfelt words.

He revealed that the last time he spoke with his brother was one day before the crime and they talked about the progress of the creation of a provincial political movement.

Throughout this week novenas have been held in different sectors of the city in honor of the late mayor.

In the San Juan parish, in the Santa Clara, Cristo Rey or La Aurora neighborhood, the citizens have raised their prayers for the rest of the mayor.

On July 23, Intriago was in the sector coordinating the start of a work when he received shots from behind.

Along with him several residents were in the place.

For the case there a person arresteda man of Venezuelan nationality who was transferred to La Roca prison.

