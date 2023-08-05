Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Liaoning Province: Reservoirs Reach Capacity and Vehicles Struggle Through Waterlogged Roads

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding and Waterlogging in Liaoning Province

August 5, 2022

From 8:00 on August 4th to 8:00 on August 5th, Liaoning Province in China experienced heavy rainfall, particularly in the central and eastern regions. The entire province recorded an average rainfall of 21.9 mm during this period.

The three areas most affected by the heavy rains were Qianwangjiabao in Qingyuan Nankou, Qingyuan Manchu Autonomous County, Fushun, which received 205.4 mm of rainfall. Dayanggou in Hongtoushan Mountain, Qingyuan, Qingyuan Manchu Autonomous County, Fushun, experienced 172.8 mm of rainfall, while North Sanjia Village in Qingyuan, Qingyuan Manchu Autonomous County, Fushun, recorded 168.5 mm of rainfall.

Fushun City faced short-term intense rainfall, with hourly rainfall intensity exceeding 70 mm. Due to the heavy downpour, the city experienced waterlogging, causing difficulties for vehicles on the roads. Some underground garages in certain communities were also flooded.

According to the Liaoning Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the heavy rainfall during the ongoing flood season has led to increased water storage in the province’s reservoirs. As of 7:00 am on August 5th, the total water storage capacity of 37 major reservoirs in Liaoning Province reached 17.635 billion cubic meters, a significant increase of 3.662 billion cubic meters compared to previous years. So far, six reservoirs in the province have exceeded the flood limit and are currently releasing excess water in an organized manner, without posing any immediate danger.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are working to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains. Residents are advised to exercise caution and stay updated with weather bulletins and instructions from local authorities.

