Title: Epic Phoenix Heat Wave Takes Toll on Desert Plants, Including Iconic Cacti

Date: August 4, 20XX

Phoenix, AZ – The scorching temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, during July reached a record high of 39.3°C (102.7°F), causing distress for both residents and the local plant life. The extreme heat has taken a toll on various plants, including the iconic cacti, leaving many struggling for survival.

Moon Valley Nursery, with numerous locations across Phoenix suburbs, has been inundated with calls from concerned plant owners. Landscape architect Sophia Booth shared that cacti, citrus trees, and banyan trees have experienced significant issues. Reports range from cacti turning yellow, falling over, or losing branches, to mature trees shedding leaves or changing color entirely.

Staff members at the Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden, known for its collection of rare and precious plants, have noticed an unusual trend. Three out of over 1,000 cacti in the garden have collapsed or lost branches in the past week alone. This alarming phenomenon has raised concerns about the survival of these plants.

Kimberlie McCue, the chief scientific officer of the botanical garden, acknowledged that the death rate of cacti populations has skyrocketed since 2020. This worrying trend poses a significant threat to these iconic desert plants, some of which have been thriving for over 85 years.

Contrary to popular belief, cacti have limits to their heat tolerance. McCue explained that while they are naturally equipped to endure extreme temperatures, the consistently scorching weather in Phoenix has surpassed their limits. With temperatures exceeding 43°C (109.4°F) for over 30 consecutive days and nights reaching lows exceeding 32°C (89.6°F), cacti struggle to breathe in the suffocating heat.

Typically, cacti eliminate accumulated water and absorb carbon dioxide during the cooler nighttime hours. However, the severe water loss resulting from extreme heat compromises the cactus tissue’s structural integrity. As a result, the branches either break or topple over.

Kevin Hultine, the director of garden research, emphasized that larger cacti with more branches are particularly vulnerable to heat and drought. These plants exhibit signs of heat stress by dropping branches, eventually leading to the collapse of the entire plant.

Adding to the difficult situation is the persistent presence of the Thermal Dome over Phoenix. Meteorologist Matt Salerno from the US Weather Service forecasted an extreme heat range between 43.9°C (111°F) and 47.2°C (117°F) from Friday to the following Monday. A potential extreme heat warning may be issued by the Weather Bureau.

While there is some monsoon activity in southern and northern Arizona, Phoenix seems to be trapped in a heat wave. The region may experience more active monsoon weather in the middle of the month, offering hope for rain and relief from the intense heat.

In the face of this heatwave crisis, the Desert Botanical Garden is focusing on breeding heat-tolerant cacti. McCue expressed hope that the surviving plants, which can thrive in harsh conditions, will contribute to the overall resilience and preservation of these majestic desert dwellers.

As Phoenix braces for further high temperatures, the community and experts are rallying to protect and restore the health of the emblematic cacti that have come to symbolize the resilient spirit of the Sonoran Desert.