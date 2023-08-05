Immerse Yourself in the Charm of Tang Poetry at the 2023 Ecological Literature Reading Club

Feel the charm of reciting in “Tang Poetry Sketches” – the fifth session of the 2023 Ecological Literature Reading Club

Red Net Moment News August 4th (Reporter Hu Bangjian, correspondent Zhang Fufang and Wang Xinyue) On August 4, “Feel the Charm of Reading in “Tang Poetry Sketches”——The 5th Session of Ecological Literature Reading Club in 2023” was held in the Hunan Provincial Cultural Center. And the beauty of the text, the readers went to a thousand-year-old feast together in the atmosphere of Tang poetry.

This event invites well-known recitation dubbing artists, experts in the practical application of Chinese voices, and voice director Rufeng as guest speakers. The key recommendation is “Tang Poems” created by Zeng Dong, director of the editorial department of “Art China” magazine and vice chairman of Changsha Tianxin District Writers Association. sketch”. At the event site, sections of beautiful words and wonderful recitations one by one made people immersed in the charm of Tang poetry involuntarily. Under the influence of the wind, readers began to recite seriously following the beautiful melody, as if they had traveled to the yearning Tang Dynasty.

“If reading aloud is the cornerstone of the seabed, reading aloud is the ripples on the foundation stone, and reading aloud is the huge waves and rich world on the ripples.” Li Hui, president of the Faculty and Staff Reading Association of Changsha University of Science and Technology, shared her thoughts on reading aloud on the spot, reading, and reciting different views, and cooperated with Rufeng to read excerpts of “Quiet Night Thoughts” in “Tang Poetry Sketch,” showing the beauty of the text with high-quality voice and injecting emotion into the text.

The event was co-sponsored by the Hunan Provincial Cultural Center, the Propaganda Department of the Changsha Tianxin District Committee, and the Changsha Tianxin District Culture, Tourism, and Sports Bureau. Through activities, the condensed poetry is expanded into beautiful prose, and Tang poetry is depicted as exquisite pictures, and the artistic conception, charm, and image of Tang poetry are reproduced in the form of prose.

The “Reading Power · Protecting the Earth” ecological literature reading sharing session has been held 26 times since 2021, aiming to interpret culture with reading, cultivate tourism with culture, inherit culture through tourism, and achieve the perfect integration of culture and tourism.

